UNION COUNTY, S.C. — The Bulldogs’ offense exploded in their season opener against Union County behind the arms and legs of starting senior quarterback Kenton Caldwell. Newberry(1-0) cruised to a 62-14 victory over the Yellow Jackets in a week one road victory on Friday, Aug.22.

Newberry came into the season with a lot of expectations, hype and championship aspirations. The Bulldogs backed up their high expectations with a great week one performance led by their seniors. Caldwell was responsible for seven total touchdowns and had over 400 total yards of offense. He ran for three touchdowns on the ground and threw for four touchdowns through the air.

The Bulldogs drove down the field on their first offensive drive of the game for a score. Caldwell used his legs for a 26-yard touchdown run where avoided two defenders and dove for the goaline to give the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead. The Bulldogs’ defense also did their part in the game to shut down the Yellow Jackets’ offense.

Caldwell found his slot receiver for about a 32-yard touchdown pass for Newberry’s second score of the night. Their third offensive drive ended with Caldwell keeping the ball on a read option play near the goalline and he basically walked in for a score. Newberry led 21-6 after the first quarter after their senior quarterback threw for a score and ran for two scores in the first quarter alone.

Things really got bad for the home team Yellow Jackets in the second quarter. Caldwell opened the quarter with a beautiful deep ball to the speedy Cash Brown on a short drive that went the distance.

Caldwell then found the end zone on another long 25-plus yard touchdown run for his third rushing touchdown of the game. He later found Jamel Howse for a 58-yard touchdown where Howse took it the distance after a quick pass.

Caldwell and Bulldogs put the Yellow Jackets away with a short pass to the running back out the backfield that went 50-plus yard for a score. Newberry scored 55 points in the first half, including 34 points in the second quarter alone, and lead 55-14 at halftime.

The backups played all of the second half and the Bulldogs made it look easy in week one. They will now turn their focus to rivalry week in the second week of the season. Newberry(1-0) will host rivals Mid-Carolina(0-1) in their home opener on Friday, Aug. 29 at 7:30 p.m.

