NEWBERRY — Newberry County cut the ribbon to the new TRACK Trail in Lynch’s Woods last week. Lynch’s Woods was one of the first representatives of the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation’s Kids in Parks program.

Through a grant from BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina, the TRACK Trail offers a self-guided adventure featuring a description and map of the trail alongside nature-focused activities. These activities encourage hikers to learn about the plants and animals they observe along the trail while remaining physically active.

The mile-long trail through Lynch’s Woods is just one of many throughout South Carolina’s 46 counties. Kids in Parks seeks to establish a nationwide network of trails dedicated to getting more people outside, teaching more people about what’s outside and encouraging physical activity.

Following the ribbon cutting, a hike was led by Newberry native and Clemson Extension area forestry and wildlife agent Jeff Fellers, who focused on the nature portion of the trail. Newberry Parks and Recreation’s Eric Lemoine guided the young hiker on the trail.