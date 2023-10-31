MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The Newberry Academy Eagles girls’ volleyball team fell short in the first round of the SCISA state tournament at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center in Myrtle Beach, S.C. on Oct.20-21. The lady Eagles ended their season with a 12-10 overall record.

They defeated Jefferson Davis Academy in the first game of the state tournament on Friday, Oct. 20th. Then, the lady Eagles lost Cambridge Academy and Community Christian School in their second game, which was later that same day.

Despite coming up short in the playoffs, the lady Eagles still had a remarkable season. Khloe Cheeks, sophomore, was named to the all-region team and to the North-South All-Star team. She finished the season with 124 aces, 209 kills, 39 blocks, 185 assists, and 165 digs.

Olivia West, sophomore, made a huge impact for the lady Eagles as well. She racked up 107 digs in her first year playing the sport. Jayla Williams, their only senior, also deserves a huge shootout. She battled back from a torn ACL during her sophomore season to comeback and record 121 kills, 28 blocks and have a 94% serve percentage in her senior season.

The lady Eagles will have a lot to look forward to next year and will return majority of their roster. Savannah Beevers (sophomore), Olivia Piersol (Freshman), Taylor Holland (Freshman), Anna Grace Evans (Freshman), and Skylar Huges (7th grade) will be back and better next season to make a deeper run in the playoffs. Congratulations on a great season to the lady Wolverines!

