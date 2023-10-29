Sometimes as Christians we wonder why God allows sufferings and heartaches to come our way.

During the time of sufferings, we should stay true to God instead of pulling away from Him. We need to draw closer to Him.

We’re not to be ashamed for suffering because we love Jesus.

The wicked will label Christians with all kinds of names because we love God instead of the worldly things,

Psalm 37: 39-40.

“But the salvation of the righteous is of the Lord: he is their strength in the time of trouble. And the Lord shall help them and deliver them: he shall deliver them from the wicked, and save them, because, they trust in him.”

Satan may work for awhile and try to cause trouble, but God is greater than satan.

Sufferings and persecutions may come, but as children of God we will see a better day, if not on this earth, then when Jesus takes us to heaven to be with Him forever.

God knows our heart and our faithfulness and He knows the ones that put their trust in Him. So let’s always put our trust in God.