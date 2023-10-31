NEWBERRY — On November 17, 2023, the Newberry Rotary Club will sponsor the forty-third Annual Prayer Breakfast. Contact a Rotary Club member if you are interested in attending the Prayer Breakfast this year (November 17th at 7:00 a.m.); tickets are limited.

The Prayer Breakfast is a tradition dating back to 1980. Rotary members will prepare a breakfast for attendees, the Mid-Carolina Choral Ensemble will add to the festiveness with holiday carols and our speaker will enlighten us as we head into the holiday season. The highlight of each year’s breakfast is the announcement of the Layperson of the Year. We encourage community nominations in our attempt to find an individual who is not a Rotary member but who has distinguished him or herself as a service to others within the community. Recipients of this award are not current Rotary members but distinguish themselves by living a life based on the Rotary principles. “Service Above Self” is a cornerstone concept for Rotary, dating back to the second Rotary convention in 1911, which “best conveys the philosophy of unselfish volunteer service.”

Additionally, these recipients show they are living by the 4-way test. In all things they say and do, “they live a truthful life,” “they strive to be fair to all concerned,” “their actions build goodwill and better friendships” and “their actions are beneficial to all concerned.”

If you know someone in our community who represents these key values, we hope you take a moment to let us know of their service to the community by nominating the individual for layperson of the year. We ask that nominations be kept confidential until the award is presented.

Nomination Form: https://forms.gle/PCqdNfN5ZAuEb5vy6

Nominations will be accepted until November 10th at 5:00 pm. We recommend using the electronic form, but your nomination can also be mailed to PO Box 422, Newberry SC or emailed to newberryrotaryclub@gmail.com.

Please include who you are nominating (name, address and telephone), your contact information and why you are nominating this person. A committee of the Rotary Club of Newberry will make the final selection based on the nominations.