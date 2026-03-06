Eagles magical postseason run ends with a loss in SCISA 1A championship

SUMTER, S.C. — The Eagles incredible playoffs run in the SCISA 1A postseason boys’ basketball tournament did not conclude with a cinderella ending. Newberry Academy(12-9, 7-3 SCISA 1A region III) fell 56-21 to Ragin Prep Christian Academy(181-12, 6-0 SCISA 1A region I) on Saturday, Feb. 28th in the SCISA 1A State Championship game.

The Eagles were riding high after a thrilling overtime win in the SCISA 1A Final Four on last Thursday, but they had another tall task in front of them for the state title game on Saturday. The Rams were playing with house money with the tournament being hosted in their home city and playing a fatigued Newberry Academy that had to travel back-and-forth all week to and from Sumter.

The first quarter started out just as expected with the Eagles having trouble with the length, size and athleticism of Ragin Prep. The Rams got off to a 15-0 run to start the game and held Newberry Academy without a basket for the first five minutes and 30 seconds of the game. They led 17-6 at the end of the first quarter and Eagles star center Caleb Wilbanks scored all six points for his squad.

The Eagles began to settle in the second quarter and play better on the defensive end, but they still had issues scoring on the offensive end of the floor. They were able to hold the Rams to just 13 points in the quarter and that came on the back end of the quarter. Senior guard Kayshaun Rutherford got going late in the first half for the Rams after junior center Kavontay Rose got in foul trouble and was forced to sit majority of the quarter.

Rutherford lead a 8-2 run at the end of the first half to give Ragin Prep a 30-10 lead at halftime. He was one of three Rams to finish in double figures.

The third quarter is when the Rams would officially secure their title. They were able to start the quarter on a 12-4 run and would the Eagles to just four points for the entire third quarter. Ragin Prep was able to apply full court pressure to the Eagles the entire quarter that forced a lot of turnovers. Newberry Academy was charged with three 10-second violations in the game and an over-and-back violation from the Rams full court pressure.

Ragin Prep led 46-14 at the end of the third quarter and would cruise in the fourth quarter before being officially crowned as state champions and cutting down the nets.

“We only had one day to prepare for this type of group. They are long and athletic. They are also a lot bigger than us and a lot quicker than we were and it showed in the first quarter. The second quarter we kind of righted the ship a little bit and we were able to get a little bit going,” said Eagles head coach Scott Gardner. “Just over the course of time their athleticism took over the game and forced us into a lot of turnovers that they created. They came out and got in passing lanes and also banged the glass all night long. We got on our heels early and we could just never recover.”

Despite the tough loss in the championship game, freshman guard Gavin Rosemond and Wilbanks were named to the all-tournament team. Wilbanks had 12 points in the championship game and Rosemond finished with just two points. The senior center scored in double figures in every game this postseason.

“We had a lot molehills and mountains to climb all year long on a lot of different levels. Our four seniors held it together. Justin Huggins, who never played basketball and didn’t play a lot was a great guy to have in our locker room. Graham Evans is a guy who has been in our program awhile,” said Gardner. “Then, Thomas and Caleb is just what we want out of a Newberry Academy student-athlete. Thomas is a great defensive player and Caleb is one of the better offensive players we have had in while. They both put it all out there and are both great teammates”

Congratulations to the Eagles on a wonderful season and for making the entire Newberry County proud!