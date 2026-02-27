Eagles win OT thriller to advance to the SCISA 1A state title

SUMTER, S.C. — For the first time in five years, the Eagles varsity boys’ basketball team will be headed back to the state title game after a thrilling overtime win in the SCISA semifinals. Newberry Academy(12-8, 7-3 SCISA 1A region III) defeated Ridge Christian Academy(10-13, 4-2 SCISA 1A region 1) 49-47 on Thursday, Feb.26th to advance to the state championship game.

The Eagles fell in the quarterfinals last season, but were determined to not let that be their fate this season. They got over that obstacle this season as they rolled past Mead Hall Episcopal with a 47-21 win and entered the Final Four matchup on a five game win streak.

The first quarter was a back-and-forth battle between the two teams, but the Eagles had a hard time finding a good rhythm on the offensive end. They trailed 13-7 at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter was much for the same thing for Newberry Academy as they couldn’t throw it in an ocean. The Paladins opened the quarter on a 9-2 run and the Eagles had a nearly three minute scoring drought.

Newberry Academy scored just five points in the second quarter and went into halftime down 23-12. The Eagles came out as a completely different team after halftime.

They dominated the third quarter and it started with a 8-2 run led by freshman guard Gavin Rosemond. He scored six points in the third quarter, including the tying basket late in the third quarter. Senior center Caleb Wilbanks also had a monster game and huge second half. He was able to score nine points in the third quarter and the Eagles outscored Ridge Christian 15-4 in the third period.

Both teams were tied up 27-27 entering the final quarter. As anticipated, it was a back-and-forth battle in the final eight minutes of the game. Rosemond and Wilbanks continued to carry the torch on the offensive end for Newberry Academy in the fourth quarter.

Ridge Christian picked things up in the fourth quarter was able to knock down a huge three-pointer to take the lead with about two minutes left in regulation after the game was tied 33-33.

Senior guard Thomas McLean got into the lane and knocked down a mid-range jumper to cut the Eagles deficit down to just one point, 36-35, with about one minute left in regulation.

Newberry Academy committed a foul, but the Paladins was only able to make one-of-two free throw attempts. Wilbanks was able to get into the lane and tie the game with a tough lay-up in the last minute of regulation. Ridge Christian elected to hold the ball and use as much time as possible to have a chance to win it regulation but couldn’t get their shot attempt to fall. The Eagles was able to get the rebound with 10 seconds left in regulation and Wilbanks got a nice look from mid-range but couldn’t get it to fall.

The two teams would go into overtime tied at 37-37. In overtime, both teams would exchange back-to-back buckets to keep the game tied, 41-41. The Rosemond show continued in overtime because he began to take over the game. The freshman guard gave them the lead on a tough layup where he got fouled and was able to knock down the free-throw. He scored seven points in overtime which included a 5-1 run by himself to give his squad a 46-42 lead with about 1:38 left on the clock in overtime. Wilbanks also scored three points in overtime to add to his totals.

Ridge Christian would become desperate and be forced to foul as they could only hope for missed free throws and a miracle. They didn’t get either and the Eagles would onto in overtime behind a second half come back. They outscored the Paladins 37-22 in the second half and overtime. Rosemond and Wilbanks would combine to score 33 of the 37 points after halftime.

“The first half I was a bit nervous, but in the second half I put everything in god’s hands and trust what he had planned for me,” said Rosemond.

Rosemond finished the game with 21 points and Wilbanks would lead the way with 23 points.

“He[Coach Gardner] told us to come out with energy after halftime. We shot 4-of-19 in the first half and he told us that’s not going to happen again. He also told us we have to keep shooting even if we miss it. So that was it, just come out with energy and keep shooting,” said Wilbanks.

“I think we were 4-of-19 in the first half and I thought we had good looks. I thought Caleb was taking good shots but they just weren’t going down. We changed up what we were doing offensively and I told them to get to rim. Gavin Rosemond had a career high tonight of 21. He had been hurt all year but he’s been back the last few games. He was a monster tonight with taking it to the rim. Also, in regulation we end up scoring 25 points and held them to 14 in the second half. That was the difference right there,” said Eagles head coach Scott Gardner.

The Eagles will have a day of rest and to game play before returning back to Sumter, S.C. for the SCISA 1A state championship game against Ragin Prep Christian Academy. Tip-off will be at 11:00 a.m. at the Sumter Civic Center.