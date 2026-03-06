Prosperity native notches a top 30 finish on Bass Pro Tour

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The fishing boats were all gassed up and back on the water, but this time at Lake Murray in Oconee County for their annual stop on the Bass Pro Tour that took place from Feb. 19-22. Prosperity native Anthony Gagliardi finished 30th overall out of 51 contestants that competed.

Takahiro Omori took home the top prize of $125,000 with his first place finish. Unfortunately, there was not a South Carolina native that finished in the top 10. Mitchell Robinson of Landrum had the highest finish of anyone from the palemtto state. He came in 11th place and was able to take home $15,900.

Despite not winning any money, Gagliardi did pick up 51 points along the seven stage tour that contribute to his overall point total. The tour will conclude on Aug. 6-9 in Sandusky, Ohio at Lake Erie. He is currently sitting 40th overall with 91 total points so far this season.

The lakes will get a rest this weekend from competition, but will resume in March.