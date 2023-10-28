WHITMIRE — The Whitmire Wolverines(5-5, 1-3 region) came up short on Friday night at home to C.A. Johnson(6-4, 2-2 region). The Wolverines lost 38-6 to the Hornets.

Both teams came in battling to see who would finish third in region 3-A and the Hornets came out on top. The two teams were tied 0-0 at halftime but untimely mistakes cost the Wolverines in the second half, including being sacked for a safety.

Starting quarterback Blake Stribble found Ricky Hamilton through the air for their only score of the night. The Wolverines will stumble into the playoffs with loses in three of their last four games.

“We battled and played our butts in the first half, but unfortunately we just ran out of gas in the second half. We also gave up a safety and a few guys went down with some injuries. I played a lot of younger guys in the fourth quarter as well,” said Wolverines head coach Andrew Campbell. “Now, we have turn the page like we do after a game on any week and get ready for the playoffs. Everybody is 0-0 and our guys will come in ready to work on Monday.”

The Wolverines will be on the road to take on Calhoun County on Friday, Nov. 3rd at 7:30 p.m. in St. Matthews, S.C.

