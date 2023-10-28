COLUMBIA, S.C. — Mid-Carolina (2-8, 2-4 region) picked up their second win of the season after beating Eau Claire(0-9,0-5 region) 38-6 on the road.

The Rebels went to Columbia on Friday night and put on a show in their regular season finale. Their defense forced turnovers and scored a touchdown to help propel this team to a win. Jeremain Alston intercepted two passes for the Rebels’ defense. Nolan Palmore also got in on the action by forcing a fumble and his defensive teammate Ryan Conder scooped it up and scored a touchdown.

It was complete team effort and the Rebels’ dominated in all three phases of the game.

“I am proud of the effort and the way my guys fought through adversity all season. It was a rough year for us battling through all the injuries, but we were able to pick up a win in the last game and we were able to get in the playoffs. The guys put in the work all season and were finally rewarded here tonight,” said Rebels’ head coach Chris Arnoult.

The Rebels don’t have their playoff opponent yet, but they do know that are in the big dance and will be on the road next Friday.

The full recap will be available in this week’s newspaper on Wednesday, Nov. 1st.

