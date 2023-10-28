NEWBERRY — The Newberry Academy Eagles(2-9, 0-6 region) fall short in their regular season finale with a 50-30 home loss to Oakbrook Prep(3-6,3-3 region). The Eagles’ fans gathered at their home field for the last time this season for the 7:30 p.m. kickoff. They were hoping that their team could pull off an upset and maybe sneak into the playoffs for the first time in their school history but it was not meant to be.

This was a rematch of an earlier season matchup, which the Knights won 32-16 on Aug.25th.

The Eagles trailed 24-16 at halftime and came out with a strong push in the third quarter. A few missed opportunities were enough for the Knights to pull away and secure the victory.

The young team will miss the playoffs, but they doubled their win total from last season and improved in every way possible from a year ago. They also will return all but one player from this season’s team.

“It was a nip and tuck ball game until the fourth quarter. I am proud of these guys and the way they battled all season. We got a lot of young guys some valuable experience and we have a lot to look forward to next season,” said Eagles head coach Rich Doran.

The trio of Thomas Mclean, Javon Conway and Emory Pye will be a force on offense next season for the Eagles and could be the group to finally lead them to a playoff berth.

The full recap will be available in this week’s newspaper on Wednesday, Nov. 1st.

