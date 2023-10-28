NEWBERRY — The Gospel group, Trey McLaughlin & The Sounds of Zamar, will captivate audiences with their spectacular vocals and inspiring messages at Newberry Opera House on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. The group was formed in Augusta, G.A. in 2009 and they are dedicated to worshipping and giving praise to God through their music.

Trey McLaughlin & The Sounds of Zamar have found both national and international success through their unique, heartfelt melodies. The group released their first album, “Limitless,” in 2012. The album showcases their opulent harmonies and beautiful blends and it brings inspiration and delight to those willing to listen. In addition to their distinctive Gospel style, the group is known for original compositions and powerful musical theater covers. Their upcoming tour is called “The Zamar Experience” and it will provide a soul-stirring experience of both contemporary Gospel music and original compositions. Trey McLaughlin & The Sounds of Zamar’s representation of Gospel music has helped them establish a strong influence in the music industry. This influence has earned the group performances alongside well-known artists such as William McDowell, Kierra “Kiki” Sheard, Richard Smallwood, Brian Courtney Wilson and James Fortune.

Gospel music fans can also join the group for a free Gospel workshop on Wednesday, November 8, at 6:30 p.m. at Newberry Opera House. Participants will learn two arrangements from Trey McLaughlin and they can perform with the group at their show the next day if they purchase tickets. Those who are interested can sign up at NewberryOperaHouse.com.

Tickets for Trey McLaughlin & The Sounds of Zamar are on sale now. Visit our website at www.newberryoperahouse.com, come to the Box Office, or call 803-276-6264 for additional information. Please make sure to purchase your tickets through the official Newberry Opera House website, since it is the only available vendor of our tickets.