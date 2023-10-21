LAURENS, S.C. — Newberry Academy (2-8, 0-5 region) attempted to spoil senior night for Laurens Academy (4-6,2-2 region)but came up just short in a 34-22 loss on Friday night.

On Sept.1, the Crusaders shut out the Eagles in Newberry and gave them their worst loss of the season (58-0. The Eagles were much prepared the second time around in the region showdown rematch.

The Eagles were down 14-6 at the half and fought hard in the second half. The win would’v have given them their first win in region play and increase their chances to get in the playoffs. Regardless, the Eagles showed tremendous character to almost beat a team that stomped you in the first match-up.

Thomas Mclean and Javon Conway led the way on the offensive side of the ball. The two combined for 162 rushing yards and both scored a rushing touchdown. Mclean had 71 rushing yards on just eight carries and had 18 total tackles. Conway had rushed for 91 yards on 15 attempts.

Emory Pye is probably leading all of Newberry County in yards per catch because all he does is get past defenses to haul in Long touchdown grabs. He grabbed a 60-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Quinn Waites. Pye leads the team with seven receiving touchdowns this season.

“Hell of a ball game. I couldn’t be more proud of the kids. We lost to them in the third game of the season 58-0 and tonight was a huge improvement,” said Eagles head coach Rich Doran.

The Eagles will return home for their season finale to face Oakbrook Prep in a rematch on next Friday.

