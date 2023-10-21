NEWBERRY — Beth Joiner, a registered nurse, was awarded the DAISY Award at Newberry Hospital on October 16, 2023. Joiner, who is a nurse in the Medical/Surgical Unit, was nominated for the DAISY Award by a patient.

“I would like to nominate Beth Joiner. First, this was hard to decide on because every member of the NCMH team was absolutely great, specifically the third floor staff. Beth dealt with my mom and was so caring and patient as if it was her mom. She was on the ball when it came to mom, reacting quickly and efficiently to her needs. Beth meant a lot to my mom. She continued to check on my mom as the afternoon went on with her pain and acid reflux. She was on time for all bed checks, meds, simply showing genuine care for mom. She made sure she was comfortable and situated before she left for the night. Beth was back the next day and went over discharge instructions. She also wished mom a speedy recovery and gave her a hug.”

The DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) Award is an international recognition program that honors and celebrates the skillful, compassionate care nurses provide every day. The DAISY Foundation was established by the family of J. Patrick Barnes after he died from complications of the auto-immune disease ITP in 1999. During his hospitalization, they deeply appreciated the care and compassion shown to Patrick and his entire family. When he died, they felt compelled to say “thank you” to nurses in a very public way. Nomination’s may be made by patients, family members, physicians and staff. https://www.newberryhospital.org/patients-visitors/patient-information/daisy-award-nominations.