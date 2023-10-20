NEWBERRY — The Newberry Academy Eagles cross country team is headed to compete for a state championship. On Saturday, Oct. 28th, they will be in Columbia, S.C. at Heathwood Hall with hopes of bringing back a state title to Newberry. The team have worked hard all season long and the Observer would like to wish them the best of luck in their pursuits of a state title.

The Eagles’ swimming also had members of their swim team recently compete in the state championships. Lance Crider competed in the SCISA State Swim Meet this past weekend at the North Charleston Aquatics Center. He placed fifth for the 500 freestyle and the 100 breaststroke in region 3A-SCISA. Congrats to Crider on the outstanding achievement and a wonderful season.

