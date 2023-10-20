NEWBERRY — The October edition of the Touchdown Club was held on Wednesday, Oct. 18th at Founders Federal Credit Union Fieldhouse. Newberry College, Newberry High School, Mid-Carolina High School and Whitmire High School were all in attendance to honor their student-athletes for their on field achievements in the month of September. Unfortunately, Newberry Academy was not in attendance.

Newberry College (4-3, 3-2 SAC)

Offensive Player of the Month: Dwayne Wright is a sophomore running back from Charleston, S.C. He leads the Wolves in rushing with 543 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns.

Defensive Player of the Month: AJ Valentine leads the Wolves in total tackles with 38 through seven games so far this season.

Special Teams Player of the Month: Lawson Reel has been on a tremendous run this season. The graduate student is 2/5 on field goals and 13/13 on made extra points this season. Head coach Todd Knight even gave him props for helping with finding his replacement for next season. Reel apparently left a list of recruits on Knight’s desk recently.

Mid-Carolina (1-8, 1-4 region)

Offensive Player of the Month: Justin Dover has started at center for the Rebels for three seasons and is viewed as a coach on the field by his teammates. His leadership qualities has been a staple for his team this season.

Defensive Player of the Month: Wyatt Mazza is a freshman that has stepped up for his team this season and started every game at linebacker.

Special Teams Player of the Month: Ryker Woolstemhulme is also a freshman linebacker that has stepped up for the Rebels this season and makes huge contributions to their kickoff and punt special team units as well as their defense.

Newberry High School (4-4, 3-1 region)

Offensive Player of the Month: Noah Mills is the starting tight end for the Bulldogs and has become very dependable in their passing game each week.

Defensive Player of the Month: Julian Senn is apart of the Bulldogs athletic linebacker core and defense that has only given up 16.4 points per game this season to opposing offenses.

Special Teams Player of the Month: Isaiah Glymph is another Bulldogs’ player that plays all over the field. In addition to his special teams contributions, he also is a starter at wide receiver and starting free safety.

Whitmire (5-4, 1-2 region)

Offensive Player of the Month: Tre Cromer is second on the team in rushing with 450 yards and four rushing touchdowns.

Defensive Player of the Month: Keiston Sanders leads the Wolverines in tackles with 44 total. He is one of several seniors to lead the Wolverines on both sides of the football.

Special Teams Player of the Month: Ashton Nelson is another anchor for this Wolverines squad. He is a starter on defense, special teams and handles the kicking duties.

Newberry Academy (2-7, 0-4 region)

Offensive Player of the Month: Thomas Mclean

Defensive Player of the Month: Gabe Sligh

Special Teams Player of the Month: Emory Pye

