COLUMBIA, S.C. — Newberry(5-4, 4-1 2A region 4) picked up another region win on Friday night after a 47-8 blowout win against Columbia(3-6,1-4 2A region 4). The Bulldogs stormed into Bolden Stadium to take care of business!

Jamel Howse Jr. and Bryce Satterwhite both reached the end zone twice for the Bulldogs. Howse Jr. now have 10 receiving touchdowns this season and has a chance to increase that number in their season finale.

The defense was dominant in their huge region road win as well with two interceptions and a fumble recovery. The win have the Bulldogs currently sitting in third place in their region and will face the current first place team on Friday, Oct. 27th.

They will host Fairfield Central (7-1, 4-0 region) in their season finale. Both teams will have a lot on the line as the Bulldogs try to pull off the upset and possibly earn themselves a home playoff game in the first round.

