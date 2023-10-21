NEWBERRY – Newberry County and the City of Newberry are proud to be the first representatives of the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation’s Kids in Parks program expansion throughout South Carolina. In celebration of this program, there will be two ribbon cuttings on Wednesday, October 25 at Lynch’s Woods Park and Hidden Lake Trail at the Newberry Recreation Complex.

Through a grant from the BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina Foundation, Kids in Parks’ goal is to establish three TRACK Trails, a nationwide network of trails, in each of South Carolina’s 46 counties, the first of which will be in Newberry County.

These new TRACK Trails offer visitors a series of self-guided activity brochures that turn an ordinary hike into a fun-filled, discover-packed adventure. These trails will feature a trailhead offering a description and map of the trail, as well as activity guides encouraging young hikers to observe nature during their outings, learning about plants and animals, while being physically active.

“With each of these trails, we hope to engage children in the joys of outdoor exploration for their health and the future stewardship of these amazing public spaces,” said Jason Urroz, director of Kids in Parks.

Lynch’s Woods Park

The ribbon cutting for the TRACK Trail in Lynch’s Woods Park (520 Wilson Road) will kick off at 2:30 p.m. with an opening ceremony. During the ceremony, various county officials will be presenting and welcoming guests.

“We are committed to improving the outdoor recreation experience and promoting healthy, active lifestyles, which is why the partnership to bring a TRACK Trail to Lynch’s Woods Park is so exciting,” said Jessie Long, director of Newberry County Parks and Recreation. “Through this opportunity, TRACK Trail visitors will learn about nature while enjoying the sights and sounds of the park.”

Following the ribbon cutting, a guided hike will be given by Jeff Fellers, Clemson Extension area forestry and wildlife agent and Newberry native. He will be conducting the nature portion of the hike and Eric Lemoine, with Newberry County Parks and Recreation, will be guiding hikers along the one-mile trail. This hike should take approximately 30-45 minutes and participants are encouraged to wear hiking shoes.

Long said for those participating in the hike to anticipate special surprises. Healthy snacks will also be provided for the youth joining the hike.

Newberry County staff request any guests park in the front of the park, directly behind the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office. The ceremony itself will begin at the picnic shelter within the park.

Newberry Recreation Complex

The ribbon cutting for the Hidden Lake TRACK Trail at the Newberry Recreation Complex (1786 Glenn Street Extension) will follow at 4:30 p.m. with an opening ceremony, with various city officials speaking.

“While we have been thrilled to have a nature trail at the recreation complex, we believe this TRACK trail will allow families to experience either nature or the trail in a new way,” said Collin Shealy, Parks, Recreation and Tourism director for the City of Newberry. “As Kids in Parks expands their network of

trails throughout South Carolina, we believe the Hidden Lake TRACK Trail will serve not only residents of Newberry County, but also bring visitors to our community.”

Following the ribbon cutting, Sondi Creglow, program manager for the Newberry Recreation Complex will lead a guided hike along the trail. The trail is approximately ¾ miles and should take around 30 minutes to complete. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable footwear for this hike as well, Shealy said.

The trailhead for Hidden Lake TRACK Trail can be found next to Gully Washer Splash Park. Guests are encouraged to park in the parking lot near the playground.

“As the City of Newberry and Newberry County have developed a strong partnership in the world of parks and recreation, we believe this only further strengthens the push for seeing residents enjoy our outdoor spaces while also bringing visitors to Newberry,” Shealy said. Kids who participate in the program can register their TRACK Trail adventures at www.KidsinParks.com to earn a series of prizes designed to make their next outdoor adventure even more fun and meaningful. Since the program’s inception, more than 1-million TRACK Trail adventures have been completed by kids.