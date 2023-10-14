NEWBERRY — The Newberry Academy Eagles(2-7, 0-4 region) saw their playoff hopes dwindle away after they suffered a 54-14 loss on Friday night to Wardlaw Academy(6-2, 3-0 region).

The Eagles returned home for the region showdown looking to bounce back and keep their playoff hopes after falling on the road last Friday to Holy Trinity. They got off to a rocky start and found themselves trailing 20-0 to the Patriots in the first quarter.

Then, the Eagles found some life in the second quarter. Quinn Waites found his favorite target Emory Pye for a 65-yard touchdown reception.

The Patriots hot offense answered right back after their special teams put them inside of the red zone after a long kick return. Jesse Cleveland scored from the one-yard line. The combination of of the Patriots’ running backs Cleveland and Addison Faust, along with their quarterback Colt Bailey, were just too much to handle for the Eagles.

The home team managed to put together another touchdown drive, but that was all their offense could do on this night. Pye grabbed his second touchdown reception. He ended the game with five receptions, over 100 yards receiving and two receiving touchdowns.

Waites was forced to go to the air more than he was accustomed too. The junior quarterback threw for over 150 passing yards, had two touchdown passes and an interception.

The Eagles trailed 40-14 at halftime and didn’t have much go right for them in the second half. Their playoff hopes are barely hanging on. Now, they will need to win out and some help to possibly make their first playoffs appearance in school history.

Next Friday, the Eagles will travel Laurens, S.C. to take on the Laurens Academy Crusaders.

The full game recap will be available in the print edition of the newspaper on Wednesday, Oct. 18th.

Reach Greg Hollis @ 803-768-3117 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews