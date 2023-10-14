WHITMIRE — The Wolverines of Whitmire(5-3,1-1 region) took advantage of their home crowd and bounced back to win 44-20 over the Williston-Elko Blue Devils(0-8, 0-4 region).

The Wolverines were without star junior running back Kayshaun Schumpert but that didn’t slow down their rushing attack. They found themselves in a tight ball game at halftime with a slim 14-8 lead.

Then, they turned things up on both sides of the ball and scored 30 second half points to cruise to their fifth win of the season. The combination of Tre Cromer, Ricky Hamilton and Keiston Sanders picked up the slack in the absence of Schumpert.

“It was a tight ball game at halftime, but we went in and made some adjustments. Our guys responded well and were able to pull away in the second half. We also played well upfront[offensive line] and those guys really battled hard tonight,” said Wolverines head coach Andrew Campbell.

The Wolverines will inch closer to a playoff berth if they can secure region win on the road against Lewisville on next Friday, Oct. 20th.

The full game recap will be available in the print edition of the newspaper on Wednesday, Oct. 18th.

Reach Greg Hollis @ 803-768-3117 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews