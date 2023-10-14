NEWBERRY — At the Wednesday, October 4 meeting, Newberry County Council made a proclamation recognizing National Manufacturing Day as October 6 and National Manufacturing Week from October 6 to 13.

Nationally, the day is celebrated on the first Friday of October as a way to promote career opportunities and educate students and adults on what manufacturing does for the nation and for individuals. It celebrates the men and women that work in the industry, highlighting everything they do and thanking them for it.

Since Newberry County is home to 40 manufacturing firms that employ over 5,300 county residents, the council felt it was important to highlight the things they do with a recognized day and week. The manufacturing workforce of Newberry is one of the largest in the state, accounting for 27% of the workforce. It is also one of the highest paying careers in Newberry, paying up to $58,000 a year, or $29 an hour.

“I will say, just to back up the proclamation, Newberry County is one of the very lowest and sometimes the lowest in the state in unemployment,” said Councilman Leslie Hipp.

With the benefits that manufacturing brings to Newberry County and its community, county council felt that it was important for to recognize manufacturing and all those that work in it with a nationally recognized day and week.

