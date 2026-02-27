Saluda hands the Rebels an early exit out of the playoffs

SALUDA, S.C. — The Rebels revitalized season comes to an end in the first round of the 2A boys’ basketball state playoffs. Mid-Carolina(10-15, 4-6 3-AA) fell 66-44 on the road to Saluda(16-7, 7-3 region 2-AA) on Monday, Feb. 17th.

After missing the playoffs last season, the Rebels returned back to the big dance this season behind sharp shooting junior guard Landon Wicker and the eighth grade sensation Treyvon Smith.

It was a competitive game in the first quarter and two teams were tied up 12-12 at the end of the first quarter. The next two quarters were deciding factors in this game. The Rebels were outscored 39-16 in the second and third quarter.

Mid-Carolina could shooting struggles began in the second quarter and they only scored seven points. They trailed 29-19 at halftime.

Things didn’t get much better for the Rebels in the third quarter as their offensive struggles continued. They were outscored 22-9 in the third quarter and went into the fourth quarter trailing 51-28.

Mid-Carolina tried to make a late push in the fourth quarter, but it was a case of too little too late. They outscored the Tigers 16-15 in the fourth quarter. Smith finished with 23 points and had 10 plus rebounds to cap off his remarkable first season on the varsity level. Wicker didn’t shoot the ball well and finished the game with just seven points.

Despite the tough first round loss, the Rebels had a strong season and have some good young pieces that set the foundation for next year.