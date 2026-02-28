Romeo Brown wins 60m and 200m at Indoor Track Conference Championship

SPARTANNBURG, S.C. — Spartanburg Methodist College junior Romeo Brown took home individual titles in the 60m dash and the 200m dash to lead the men’s track and field team on the final day of the Appalachian Athletic Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships on Friday, Feb. 2oth.

Brown was first to the finish line to lead a one-two finish for SMC, crossing in 6.82. Teammate Javion Brannon was just behind him in 6.87, while Qamari Govan placed seventh in 7.09.

The Newberry, S.C., native was not done. He went on to set a conference championship record in winning the 200m dash with a time of 21.59.

Also on the day, junior Ryan Hunter set a new SMC record in the 3000m run with a time of 8:44.84, eclipsing the previous mark of 8:50.05 set by Austin Steagall in 2013.

The Pioneers picked up team points in the 3000m race walk as Matthew Radford finished fifth (21:34.03), Jared Chinloy placed sixth (25:04.67), and Calvin Kowalke finished eighth (29:05.92).

In the field events, freshman Chris Jennings set a new school mark in the shot put with a toss of 44-2.

The meet concluded with the 4x400m relay team of Khalil Johnson, Brannon, Charles Ramsey, and Brown finishing seventh in 3:32.10.