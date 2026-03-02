Lucky number 13: Boutique owner arrested by NCSO

NEWBERRY COUNTY — A South Carolina woman accused of scamming customers has been arrested for the 13th time, this time in Newberry County.

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday that Pamela Brooke Schronce, the owner of Thomas and Turner Boutique in Anderson County has been arrested on six counts of obtaining goods under false pretenses with a value of $2,000 or less.

Schronce’s case first originated in Anderson and has since spanned across several counties in South Carolina. She was given a $3,000 bond.

In reporting across various media outlets, customers claimed they purchased from the boutique and never received the items they ordered. Outlets also reported that customers were also told they would be refunded or given store credit but failed to receive it.

Schronce has been taken into custody by the following departments:

• Anderson County for Fairfield County

• Easley (x2)

• Spartanburg County

• Anderson County

• Abbeville County

• Pickens County (x2)

• Greenville County

• Richland County

• Greenwood Police Department

• Cherokee County

• Newberry County