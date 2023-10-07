BEAUFORT, S.C. — The Newberry Academy Eagles(2-6, 0-3 region) took another road loss on Friday night after falling 46-6 to the Holy Trinity Mighty Lions(4-4, 3-1 region).

The Eagles came off a road region loss on last Friday, Sept. 30 to King Academy and tried to avoid that same fate on this Friday night but couldn’t. They are now win less in region with three more games left in the season, which are all region games and two being at home.

This team has been on a roller coaster ride all season with a lot of highs and lows, but still have a chance to control their own destiny. They wanted to be the first team in school history to make the playoffs and can still achieve that goal.

The Eagles will need to play every game like its win or go home and it will need to start on next Friday, Oct. 13th when they return home to face Wardlaw Academy (5-1, 2-0 region).

