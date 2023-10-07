NEWBERRY — Members of the community gathered Saturday to celebrate 150 years of the Newberry Fire Department. The anniversary celebration was held at The Newberry Museum.

Mayor Foster Senn spoke at the ceremony, saying the city was proud and appreciative of the Newberry Fire Department and all they did for the City of Newberry and its people.

“On behalf of the citizens of Newberry and city council, we congratulate and thank the Newberry Fire Department, its outstanding current and past staff that have created the proud history and legacy of the department that carries on today,” Senn said.

Fire Chief Gene Shealy thanked city council for their support and dedication to the fire department’s well-being and safety of the community. He also expressed his thanks to the Newberry community and the department’s community partners that help the fire department be what they are today.

“Over the last 150 years, this community has evolved, fire has evolved, and our department has evolved,” he said. “As our community continues to grow, we must grow also. As we reflect on our past, we must never lose sight of our future.”

Chief Carter Jones, historian for the South Carolina Firefighter’s Association shared several stories from the Newberry Fire Department’s history, impressing upon the community that sharing history keeps a legacy alive.

“I appreciate and admire those that laid the foundation of service that this community now enjoys and appreciates,” Jones said.

Several retired fire chiefs of the Newberry Fire Department also spoke during the ceremony.

Lewis Lee shared more stories from the department’s past with the common theme of “we dozed but we never closed,” sharing that the department would always be there for the community they served.

“We’ll be there, and we’ll always listen,” he said.

Joe Palmer said that part of commemorating an anniversary such as the 150th of the Newberry Fire Department, was the opportunity to be able to remember stories and pass them along. Each person there, he said was a part of the fire department’s story, whether they were a part of the community or a former/current member of the department.

“Things in the community will come and go – political environments, industry, businesses, and us as people, but our story, our saga, our years continue to tick,” he said. “How we look at each other, smile, hug and share those stories so that that legacy and saga passes through us and with us onto those people that we see.”

Keith Minick encouraged the community to know their history and to ask questions.

“The history [of the Newberry Fire Department] is alive and well,” he said.

Minick shared stories of the department’s community outreach, saying that it was the people involved that made the difference of the department’s legacy.

“It’s so much more than putting a fire out, but investing in our community,” he said. “This is what the Newberry Fire Department is made of.”

A gift of appreciation for active members was presented by Jenny Beaudoin as part of the ceremony. In addition, Shealy presented 150th anniversary challenge coins to members of the department and family members of those that had passed away.

The ceremony was concluded with a remembrance of fallen firefighters presented by the Newberry Fire Department’s Honor Guard.

In collaboration with The Newberry Museum, the community will have the opportunity to visit the museum for a special exhibit based around the Newberry Fire Department’s history. The exhibit will remain at the museum through the end of this year.

Shealy thanked Stephen Knapp, the museum’s executive director along with staff for what they put together to represent the department.

“I hope you go through this exhibit and look at our history,” Shealy said. “You have to look back at where you came from to know where you’re going.”