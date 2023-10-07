NEWBERRY — The Bulldogs(4-3, 3-0 region) held Mid-Carolina(1-7, 1-3 region) scoreless in their homecoming win on Friday night. The two rivals got together at Newberry High School for the 7:30 p.m. kickoff and it was all home team from start to finish as they secured the 35-0 win.

The Rebels were able to get an interception to end the Bulldogs’ first drive but couldn’t convert the turnover into points. The Bulldogs quickly regrouped and scored on their second offensive drive of the night. As always, BJ Jones capped off a long drive with a two-yard touchdown run.

The home team really pulled away in the second quarter with an offensive explosion. Careem Gibson found the end zone early in the second quarter with a two-yard rushing touchdown to give his team a two score lead.

Later in the second quarter, Isaiah Glymph scored from about 12-yards out after he was put in motion and handed the ball. The third score came after Kenton Caldwell found his tight end Noah Mills wide open in the corner of the end zone on a 10-yard pass.

The Rebels moved the ball well in the first half but couldn’t get any points out of their two red zone visits. They went for it on fourth down both times and failed both times as well.

The Bulldogs scored 21 unanswered points in the second quarter and had a 28-0 lead at halftime.

The Rebels’ offense still couldn’t get anything going after halftime and punted the ball on their first drive. The Bulldogs took advantage of the good field position and Jamel Howse Jr. found the end zone after he took a 20-yard screen pass in for the score. His team lead 35-0 and put the Rebels to bed for the night.

Nolan Palmore gave his Rebels some life midway through the third quarter with a 58-yard kickoff return that started with him fumbling the kick. Again, the Rebels sniffed the red zone but couldn’t score.

This was the fourth time the Rebels were shutout this season and second in back-to-back games.

“I was very proud of their effort and doubted the guys effort tonight. We just got to cut out mistakes and it’s something we have to do as a whole team, whether its coaches, players or whatever. I take full blame for not scoring a point,” said Rebels head coach Chris Arnoult. “But we have to get better as a team essentially.”

Despite the lump sided victory, Bulldogs head coach Cedrick Jeter was not happy with the way his team finished the game.

“We knew we could use our athletes in space and we knew we were a step faster. They are comparable to us in size but we knew if we could get our athletes in space, then we could score some points,” said Jeter. “It worked out well for us in the first half, but we didn’t play a clean game in the second half. I am not happy with the second half and we are a better team that what we showed in the second half.”

Both teams will be off next week. Also, congratulations to varsity cheerleader Kateera Boyd on being voted the 2023 homecoming queen for Newberry High School.

The full game recap will be available in print on Wednesday, Oct. 11th.

Reach Greg Hollis @ 803-768-3117 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews