MCBEE, S.C. — Whitmire(4-3, 1-1 region) suffered its worst defeat of the season on Friday night against McBee(4-3, 1-0 region) after being overwhelmed with injuries and a fourth quarter explosion from the opposing team.

The Wolverines found themselves down 20-8 at halftime but battled back to make the ball game tight in the second half. They scored two touchdowns in third quarter and trailed 28-20 going into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers’ offense exploded in the fourth quarter and scored 28 unanswered points to seal the victory. They also shutout the Wolverines hot offense in the fourth quarter and slowed down Kayshaun Schumpert.

Blake Stribble did most of the heavy lifting for the Wolverines’ offense with an air attack. Ricky Hamilton also had himself a great game with touchdown reception and a rushing touchdown, despite the tough loss. Tre Cromer also had a rushing touchdown as well.

“The final score was not an indicator on how the game went. We battled hard for three quarters but guys start to get banged up in the fourth quarter and we couldn’t run the ball successfully like we’ve been doing all season,” said Wolverines head coach Andrew Campbell. “Blake and Ricky had a good connection tonight and we found success through the air by spreading them out. Still a tough loss and I told them guys about adversity on last week. We faced some tonight and now we have to pick ourselves back up and go back to work on Monday.”

The Wolverines will back home for a non-region game against Williston-Elko on Friday, Oct. 13th before finishing the season with two region opponents in their last two games.

The full game recap will be available in print on Wednesday, Oct. 11th.

