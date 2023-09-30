WINNSBORO, S.C. —Mid-Carolina(1-6,1-2) fell 41-0 to Fairfield Central on the road for their second region loss. The Rebels seem to be finally catching their stride but suffered another setback as they try to push through a tough season.

“We were able to the move the ball better than we have all year but we just kept shooting ourselves in the foot with a penalties, a fumble snapped, and a long run that was called back,” said Rebels head coach Chris Arnoult. “It was a rough night for our defense as well and we just didn’t match-up well with their athletes. We still playing a lot of young guys, including three freshmen. Our guys fought hard to the end and hopefully this will help us in the future.”

This was the third shutout for the Rebels’ offense this season and now will have to quickly regroup. They will be on the road again next Friday, Oct. 6th for the huge cross-town region showdown and rivalry game against Newberry High School.

The full recap will be available in this week’s print edition of the Observer on Wednesday, Oct. 4th.

