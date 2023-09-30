COLUMBIA, S.C. — Newberry(3-3, 2-0) picks up third win of the season with a 56-0 blowout win over Eau Claire(0-7,0-2) on Friday night. The Bulldogs rushing attack led the way as four different players found the end zone on the ground.

BJ Jones got things going and he found the end zone on the ground for the fourth straight game. His backfield mate Cole Hutchinson also had a score on the ground as well. Backup quarterback Kenton Caldwell used his legs to break a 60-yard touchdown run to keep things rolling for the Bulldogs.

Careem Gibson made his way to the end zone for two rushing touchdowns. The senior running back is not big in size, but always run hard and fights for every yard.

On defense, Steven Joseph snagged two interceptions for the Bulldogs to help them earn their first shutout of the season.

“Just a good team win for us. We dominated in all three phases of the game and didn’t have to go to the air much because our run game was so effective,” said Bulldogs head coach Cedrick Jeter.

Jamel Howse Jr. had a quiet game but wasn’t needed much. The Bulldogs are now back at .500 and will host Mid-Carolina on Friday, Oct.6 as they celebrate homecoming.

The full recap will be available in this week’s print edition of the Observer on Wednesday, Oct. 4th.

