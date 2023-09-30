WHITMIRE — Whitmire(4-2) bounced back with 61-28 homecoming win over Great Falls(2-5) to get their fourth win of the season on Friday night. Kayshaun Schumpert led the way with over 200 yards rushing and five rushing touchdowns all in the first half.

The Red Devils got the ball first and marched right down the field to score on their opening drive. The Wolverines answered with a long drive of their own that ended with Tre Comer scoring from 33-yards out on the ground and got the two-point conversion to put them up 8-6 early in the first quarter.

Then, the Schumpert show started. The junior running back scored on a 30-yard run after the Wolverines recovered an onside kick.

The Wolverines decided to repeat using the same formula and it worked. They recovered another onside kick and Schumpert finished the drive off with a 20-plus yard touchdown run for his second of the night to give them a 24-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The dynamic running back went on to score three more touchdowns on the ground in the second quarter. Also, quarterback Blake Stribble added a 10-yard passing touchdown to tight end Jayveyon Sligh after the Wolverines recovered a fumble on a bad snap by Red Devils’ starting center on offense.

Nothing went the Red Devils way in the game, but especially in the first half. They also lost starting quarterback and defensive back TreMaine Caldwell after he was ejected from the game for consecutive unsportsmanlike penalties on the team’s first defensive drive.

This was Schumpert’s third 200-yard rushing game and fourth game with two or more rushing touchdowns this season. For reference, the Wolverines have only played six games this season. He also inched closer to going over 1,000-yards rushing this season with four games left to play in the regular season. In addition, Schumpert had this performance while playing with a bad back.

“I just thank my linemen. They really block good for me, open up holes and I just work with what they make for me. That’s really all it is,” said Schumpert. “I wanted 1,000 yards because I was close last year and to win of course.”

He also added that the only thing he likes more than scoring touchdowns is seeing the younger players on the team get in the game and make plays. The straight-A student will soon be on a lot of college coaches radar.

The Red Devils scored three second half touchdowns to make the score respectable but the game was decided by halftime.

Ashton Nelson played well for the Wolverines without Wyatt Harsha (broken left hand) on defense and got a sack on his last homecoming game. Backup sophomore running back Lamarcus Stevens also had 60-yard touchdown run in the second half. Wolverines head coach Andrew Campbell was all smiles after his team lump sided victory.

“Well like Kayshaun just told you, our whole mantra is to be better than the last play or the day before. Just be better before than you were yesterday,” said Campbell.”I preached to them all that we were banged up this week and last week but how you handle adversity determines who you are. People that want to get better, take adversity and keep moving forward. They learn from it and grow. People that look for ways out, use adversity as an excuse. Our guys bought into all week.Their mindset and work ethic was there all week. They stepped up it and showed. I am proud of them.”

The Wolverines will hit the road for a region 1A-3 match-up against McBee on next Friday, Oct. 6th.

As for the homecoming festivities, Zanihya Ruth took home the crown for 2023 homecoming queen. She was accompanied by her parents Jay Suber and Kapri Epps to help her celebrate this wonderful experience during her senior year.

