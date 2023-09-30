BATESBURG, S.C. — Newberry Academy (2-4,0-2) falls 38-15 to winless King Academy (1-6,1-0) on the road on Friday, Sept. 29. The Eagles battled hard in the first half but their scoreless second half led to the loss.

Thomas McLean continued his good play this season and found the end zone for the Eagles in the first half. Then, the Eagles defense made a huge play to keep them in the ballgame. Caleb Wilbanks, offensive and defensive lineman, scored off of a pick-six.

The Eagles found themselves only trailing 22-15 at halftime but couldn’t put together another good half. The Knights scored 16 points in the second half to pull away and get their first win of the season.

“We didn’t play well in the second half. We came out flat after halftime, they scored twice and that was the game,” said Eagles head coach Rich Doran.

The Eagles will be back on the road next Friday, Oct. 6 to take on Holy Trinity Classical Christian.

