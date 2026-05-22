Trio of Bulldogs receive all-region honors

NEWBERRY — The Bulldogs were a huge surprise this season and now their hard work has paid off with three players being recognized in postseason awards. Chase McDermott, Ty Abrams and Mason Mills were all-region selections for region 4-AAA.

In addition, Abrams was named to the AAA all-state team as well. He was selected as one of the team captains this season and played mutliple positions for the Bulldogs this season. He also led the team in stolen bases and runs scored.

“Huge congratulations to our postseason award winners! These guys represented NHS Baseball the right way all season long – through hard work, toughness, leadership, and commitmenet to the team. Proud of what they accomplished individually, but even more proud of how they competed for our program every single day. Well deserved recognition for a special group of players. The future is bright for NHS Baseball,” wrote the Bulldogs coaching staff on Instagram.

Congratulations to the all three of these wonderfull student-athletes on an outstanding season and putting the Bulldogs baseball program back on the right track.