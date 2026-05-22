Newberry High Golf team finishes 4th

NEWBERRY — The Newberry High School Golf Team finished their season on Tuesday, in the AAA State Championship held at Diamondback Golf Club in Loris, SC. In the 2-day tournament totaling 36 holes, the Bulldogs shot a score of 652, good enough for a tie for 4th place with Chapman High. The Bulldogs trailed State Champion Oceanside, Runner-Up Christ Church Episcopal, and third place Powdersville.

Noah Mohler finished 13th in the tournament with a total score of 155. Trust Winters finished 16th with a total score of 157. Zarek Reid shot a 2-day total of 168, Ryan Wilson 172, and JC Hazel 188. The Bulldogs a day 1 total of 323 and day 2 total of 329. The tournament was played on an extremely difficult course with solid competition, and Bulldog Head Coach Brian Redd stated that “our goal was to play steady golf for both days and limit big mistakes while maintaining our composure under pressure. I am very proud of the resilience of our team. We peaked at the right time and played our best golf at the end of the season.”

The 4th place finish puts a bow on an impressive season where the Bulldogs won the region title for the first time in years, shooting an impressive 314 at the Country Club of Newberry. The team played multiple tournaments prepare for post season and the tournament experience paid off in the end. The Bulldogs participated in the Battle of the Dam Tournament at Timberlake, the Tee Off Classic at the Fort Club in 96, the TC Ezell Tournament in Chesnee, and the Buddy at Ponderosa. The Bulldogs also placed 4th in the AAA Lower State Qualifier at the Wildcat Course at Fort Jackson, shooting a 317. Newberry Golf has an impressive individual and team history in its 100 plus year history, and this season adds another chapter to a proud tradition.

The Bulldog Roster was comprised of nine members this year:

1) Noah Mohler, senior, an All-Region selection, North South All Star, 6-year starter, and Newberry College Commitment.

2) Trust Winters, the Region Player of the Year, and 3-year starter

3) Zarek Reid, an All-Region selection and 3-year starter

4) Ryan Wilson, an All-Region Selection and 3-year starter

5) JC Hazel, a 3-year starter

-Newcomers Braxton Gossett, Dylan Jones, JJ Jimenez, and Scott Johnson

“We are going to miss Noah Mohler” stated head coach Brian Redd. “He has been a steady contributor for years and his best golf is ahead of him. He has represented our school with integrity and his future is bright. We are excited, though, about the future. We have a lot of talented young men coming back and hopefully we can continue to represent our school and community the right way for years to come.”

The Bulldogs are led Redd and assisted by Justin Busby. “Coach Busby has been a valuable part of our team for the past 2 years. He provides excellent instruction and does a great job with our guys in getting them in the right mindset to compete. We are very lucky to have him in our program,” said Redd.

The Bulldogs practice and play their home matches at the Country Club of Newberry, and Coach Redd states: “We are so appreciative of Brian Summer and his staff as well as the Board of Directors, for their unwavering commitment to junior golf and support of our Program. We cannot thank them enough. The future of golf in Newberry County is bright.”