Wolves track & field wraps up SAC Championships with podium finishes

EMORY, VA. — The Newberry College men’s and women’s track and field teams competed at the 2026 South Atlantic Conference Championships, a two-day event held April 29–30 and hosted by Emory & Henry University. The Wolves turned in a strong showing across both squads, highlighted by individual podium finishes and continued team improvement.

The Newberry men’s team placed seventh overall, improving from an eighth-place finish a year ago. The weekend was headlined by Landon Tucker, who surged to a conference title in the 400-meter hurdles with a personal-best time of 52.76. His first-place finish paced a group of standout performances that helped the Wolves climb the team standings.

On the women’s side, Newberry finished tied for 10th overall with 15 points, highlighted by a handful of top-five individual performances.

Men’s Top-3 Finishers

Newberry saw multiple athletes reach the podium with top-three finishes:

Landon Tucker — 400m Hurdles, 52.76, 1st place

Addison O’Cain — 110m Hurdles, 14.30, 3rd place

Billy Bishay — Decathlon High Jump, 1.66m, 3rd place

Kenton Proctor — Javelin Throw, 55.41m, 2nd place

Billy Bishay — Decathlon Long Jump, 6.47m, 1st place

Ryan Wright — Pole Vault, 4.50m, 3rd place

Dwayne Weiters — Triple Jump, 15.04m, 2nd place

Women’s Top-5 Finishers

On the women’s side, Newberry also produced several strong performances with athletes finishing inside the top five:

Bryanna Thompson — 100m Hurdles, 14.61, 4th place

Kiori Butler — Javelin Throw, 32.65m, 5th place

Kiori Butler — Shot Put, 12.40m, 4th place