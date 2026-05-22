Rebels dream soccer season ends in the AA Quarterfinals

KERSHAW, S.C. — Mid-Carolina varsity boys’ soccer dream season came to an end in the AA Quarterfinals. The Rebels(17-6, 10-0 region 3-AA) fell to Andrew Jackson(21-2, 10-0 region 4-AA) 5-1 on the road in the quarterfinals on Monday, May 11.

The Rebels entered Monday’s contest coming off a emotional win against Saluda in the second round of the AA boys’ soccer state playoffs and they were looking to keep their dream season alive. Unfortunately, they had the tall order of trying to upset one of the hottest teams in AA. Andrew Jackson hadn’t loss a game since early March and has held opponents scoreless in 10 of their games during their current 19-game win streak.

The Volunteers took control of this game early and didn’t let up. They were able to score three goals in the first half and the Rebels found themselves trailing at halftime for the first since their loss against Brookland-Cayce on April 28.

Mid-Carolina’s hot offense was suddenly cold and they had to figure out a way to battle back in the second half. Well, that didn’t happen and Andrew Jackson was able to score two more goals in the second half to cruise to a win.

Ryker Woolstenhulme scored the only goal for the Rebels in the second half. This was only the third time the Rebels was held to just one goal this season and fell to 0-3 in all of those matches.

Congratulations, to Mid-Carolina on a wonderful season and the Rebels will have a chance to run it back with majority of their core key pieces returning next season.