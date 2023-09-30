NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Council recognized two employees during their meeting on Wednesday, September 20.

Michael Weathers was recognized for his 15 years of service in the sheriff’s department, starting in 2003 before taking a five year hiatus, returning in 2008. He was given a certificate and a token of appreciation from Newberry county as a way to thank him for his service to the county.

“It’s a pleasure to recognize you for years of law enforcement service in Newberry County,” said County Administrator Jeff Shacker. “He worked for five years at the detention center and then Sheriff Foster brought him over to the Sheriff’s Department, where he did civil processing and was later promoted to his current position of sergeant.”

Wendy Wise was recognized for her 25 years of service as the county’s delinquent tax collector. Her career began in 1998, starting as a clerk, then accountant, before starting her role as the delinquent tax collector in 2001.

“Wendy took the job with a lot of enthusiasm. She researched it, she learned the duties, she obtained the certification and she’s maintained that certification and does a fantastic job,” said Shacker. “She’s a really important member of our team. She’s been with us for 25 years and that’s why it’s a real pleasure, on behalf of county council and our management team, to present you with this certificate.”

Other business.

County employees receive three days off for Christmas, although there was a recommendation to change which days employees were given time off. Instead of having Monday through Wednesday off, employees will have Friday through Tuesday off. The change was made so county employees could be accessible during the holidays by spreading out the days off between Christmas and New Years.

The nuisance ordinance draft that was discussed during the September 6 work session has gone over some revisions and will be discussed in the near future as council looks over it. Shacker said that they took a look at some of the things council pointed out and made some changes to the proposed codes.

