Our heavenly Father is never to busy to comfort us. He comforts us in sickness, suffering, pain, sadness and in all our afflictions. Sometimes God allows us to suffer through things so we can understand the afflictions of others. We are to suppose to bear one another’s burdens.

“Bear ye one another’s burdens and so fulfil the law of Christ.” Galatians 6:2.

Often we trust in the flesh. God allows suffering so we learn to totally depend on Him.

We should never resent the things we suffer through, but be reminded that we need to learn on God through it all. God tells us to give thanks in everything.

“Giving thanks always for all things unto God and the Father in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ.” Ephesians 5:20.

Sometimes it’s hard to say thank you for the things we go through.

Just think of the suffering Jesus went through when He died on the cross for everyone.

We would be proud and unconcerned if we never experienced some suffering in our lives.

“Blessed be God, even the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of mercies, and the God of all comfort; Who comforted us in all our tribulation, that we may be able to comfort them which are in trouble, by the comfort wherewith we ourselves are comforted of God.” 2 Corinthians 1: 3-4.