NEWBERRY — Newberry College(2-1,1-0) will hit the road this Saturday, Sept. 23 for their first road conference test against South Atlantic opponent Erskine College(0-3) in Greenwood, SC for a 6:00 p.m. kickoff.

The Wolves are fresh off a thrilling 25-23 eight overtime win over Emory & Henry at home on last Saturday. They also seem to have found their starter at quarterback. Brayden Phillips made his collegiate start on last week. The sophomore didn’t blow anyone away with his stats, but he showed command of the offense and made smart decisions. He also did the most important thing as well, which was win the game.

As for the the Flying Fleet, they are coming off a 62-0 loss to no.17 Lenoir-Rhyne University. They are off to an 0-3 start and their offense is only scoring eight points per game. Their defense is allowing 38 points per game and 429 yards of total offense per game.

The Wolves have dominated the last three meetings in the series and averaged 44.6 points per game. In the 36 previous meetings, the Wolves are 19-15-2.

They should be able to keep it going and dominate this game. Fans should also expect to see the Wolves play their best game by dominating both sides of the ball for four quarters.

