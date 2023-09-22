NEWBERRY — This year has brought many changes to the industry of housing. Along with that, Newberry Housing has celebrated the dedication of a combined 55 years of service to its Board of Commissioners. The retirement of Commissioner Perry Threatt, Commissioner James Hunter and Commissioner Tommy Bowers from the board will bring some adjustment by NHA.

Commissioner Threatt and Commissioner Hunter each dedicated 14 years to the betterment of the housing industry, while Commissioner Bowers committed 27 years for love of our community. Commissioner Hunter will remain as an emeritus member. With a new start on the horizon, NHA welcomes new board commissioners who bring lots of knowledge along with that same commitment to the tenants as well as the community.

The new members are Dr. Tonya Deese Jeter, Commissioner Cornelius Cromer and Commissioner Mike Stroud. These outstanding new additions are no strangers to the community, being all educators and advocates for the betterment of the Newberry Community.

Newberry Housing Authority wishes our retirees a much-deserved rest and best wishes for the future and looks forward to the new leadership and the direction that it will take to improve the housing industry and life for the tenants in our community.