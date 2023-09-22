NEWBERRY — Newberry College has boldly taken its place among the South’s top 10 colleges in multiple categories, according to the latest rankings by U.S. News & World Report, which were released today.

Over last year, Newberry has risen in three categories — value, social mobility and overall best — and crested a fourth, having been named an ideal college for veterans. The college is recognized in the following categories:

Best Regional Colleges South: No. 10

Best Value — Regional South: No.

Social Mobility — Regional South: No. 4

Best Colleges for Veterans — Regional South: No. 2

“These phenomenal rankings are a reflection of the affordable, high-quality, elite education which our students receive,” said President Maurice Scherrens. “Newberry College has risen steadily as a leader among Southern colleges and we owe our gratitude to the hard work and dedication of our faculty and staff and the support of our alumni and friends of the College.”

Newberry reached the top 10 among Best Regional Colleges in the South for the first time in the history of the college. In 2016, the college was ranked No. 41 and has continued to rise in the rankings every year.

For Best Value, Newberry rose three places to an all-time high at No. 3, marking its eighth year in the top 10.

Recognizing a remarkable commitment to social mobility, the college rose four places and maintained its status among the top 10 each year since the category’s creation in 2020. The list is based upon graduation rates of students who received federal Pell Grants. Most Pell Grant funds benefit families with incomes below $20,000. Newberry College’s Pell Grant recipients graduate at one of the highest rates in the country.

Newberry also took record placement at No. 2 among the Best College for Veterans, returning to the list for the first time since 2017.

In the last year, Newberry College has made large advancements across all areas, including: its largest enrollment of incoming students and its largest-ever total student enrollment; adding two new undergraduate majors — nutrition and special education — and an online bachelor’s in business administration; opening new buildings — the Darby Nursing & Health Science Center and the Founders Federal Credit Union Field House. The college has also graduated four cohorts of its inaugural master’s program in organizational development & leadership.

