NEWBERRY — Newberry Academy picked up their second win on the season after beating Community Christian Academy 40-0 on Friday night. The Eagles had a nice size crowd pack out their home field to enjoy their offensive fire works.

Javon Conway got things going for the Eagles on the first drive of the game. The eighth grade sensation started the game with a huge 25-yard run.

Then, his backfield mate Thomas McLean broke a long 20-yard run. Quinn Waites found junior wide receiver Emory Pye for short touchdown pass near the goal line to cap off a long opening drive.

The Eagles’ defense forced a three-and-out to get their offense the ball back quickly. Their offense didn’t waste anytime adding more points to the scoreboard. Conway broke a long 40-yard run to start the second offensive drive and McLean punched it in for his second rushing touchdown of the night.

The hot Eagles’ offense kept it going in the second quarter after Waites found Pye again for a 55-yard touchdown through the air.

Pye finished the game with two touchdown receptions. Waites had two passing touchdowns and help lead the Eagles’ offense to the second most points scored in a game so far for them this season.

McLean continued his big night with another touchdown run in the second quarter. The sophomore running back got loose for 70-yard touchdown run and scored again from 3-yard out later in the same quarter.

The Eagles lead the Ambassadors 34-0 at halftime.

It was a running clock in the second half and the Eagles emptied their bench about midway through the third quarter. Gabe Sligh shined on defense for the Eagles with a sack and a couple of tackles for loss. McLean finished the night with four rushing touchdowns and easily had over 100 rushing yards. Conway also rushed for over 150 yards on the ground but couldn’t quite find the end zone on one of many of his long runs on the night. `

“I am real proud of them. They improved every week even when they were getting beat. They came to work every week and watched the mistakes from the week before and worked hard to get better. I am just real proud of where they are tonight,” said Eagles’ head coach Rich Doran. “We got some real special kids. Our quarterback came out tonight and had a couple of touchdown passes. It probably was the best game he had all season. I keep talking about my 8th grader, Javon Conway. The stats tonight are probably going to be phenomenal. Thomas McLean is our leader both on offense and defense. Our guys upfront played great tonight and I don’t have a whole lot to fuss at them about.”

The Eagles shake a three game losing streak with the win and will hit the road to face King Academy in region showdown on Friday, Sept. 29.

As for the homecoming festivities, Jayla Williams was voted 2023 Homecoming Queen. Williams is apart of the Eagles’ volleyball team, competition cheerleader squad and girls varsity basketball. She was accompanied by her mother, Pearl Williams, and father, Eddie Wicker.

