NEWBERRY — Newberry College(1-1) returns back to Seltzer Field this Saturday for the second of back-to-back home games as they open up conference play against Emory & Henry College(2-0). Game time is set for 6:00 p.m. and the Wolves will look to bounce back after a disappointing 24-14 loss on last Saturday against North Greenville.

Points were hard to come by for the Wolves in their previous two games. Their offense enter Saturday’s game averaging 14 points per game. Brayden Phillips will probably get the chance to make his first collegiate start at quarterback. The sophomore from Lancaster played well after he replaced Pete Elmore on the Wolves third offensive drive in the loss against North Greenville.

Phillips had 172 total yards (161 passing) and two total touchdowns (one passing) in last week’s 24-14 loss. He was able to make some plays that extended drives and provided a spark for the Wolves offense.

The defense gave up two quick scores in the first quarter but clamped down in the remaining three quarters. They were able to force three turnovers and only gave up 10 points after the disastrous first quarter that was very uncharacteristic for them.

Now, they will have to focus and prepare for another explosive offense.

Emory & Henry offense is averaging 46.5 points per game and 331 yards per game in two games. They have shown great balance as well with 203.5 passing yards per game and 127.5 rushing yards per game.

Charles Mutter III has thrown for 340 passing yards, five touchdowns and completed 53 percent of his passes. Cam Abshire is his top pass catcher with 174 receiving yards and three touchdowns through two games.

As for the Wasps defense, they have did their part to match the early season dominance of their offense. They are only allowing 12 points per game and only giving up 61 rush yards per game.

The Wolves will have their hands full stopping the Wasps balanced offensive attack and running the ball on their stingy defensive front.

If there were a game for Phillips to take over the starting quarterback job for good, then it would be this one. The Wasps defense may be their weakest link. They are giving up 250.5 passing yards per game, but their defensive front seven has 18 tackles for loss and five sacks. Phillips could carve their secondary into pieces if the Wolves offensive line could keep him protected.

