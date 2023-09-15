NEWBERRY — Newberry College will celebrate Constitution Day by welcoming Shelly Kelly, South Carolina’s deputy state treasurer and general counsel for the Treasurer’s Office.

The event will take place Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 7 p.m. in the Alumni Music Center Recital Hall, on Luther St. on the college campus.

Constitution Day, officially Sept. 17, marks the day in 1787 when the United States Constitution was signed by delegates in Philadelphia, ending the Constitutional Convention. The first 10 amendments, known as the Bill of Rights, were added in 1791.

An attorney with three decades’ experience, Kelly joined the Treasurer’s Office in 2019 as general counsel and added the role of deputy state treasurer in 2022. In this role, she oversees debt management and internal audit functions. She has also served as director of health regulation for the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, and as general counsel for the Department of Education.

Kelly holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from North Carolina State University and a Juris Doctor from the University of South Carolina.