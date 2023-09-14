NEWBERRY — Lorie Graham has been hired as a Business Consultant by the USC Region of the South Carolina Small Business Development Center (SC SBDC) network. She will provide resources to entrepreneurs who would like to start a new business or expand an existing business in Newberry County.

“I look forward to sharing my many years of business experience with potential and experienced business owners in the Newberry community,” said Graham. “The SBDC can help an entrepreneur with many challenges at any stage of the business life cycle.”

Graham received her undergraduate education at Marshall University. She completed continuing education in Medical Terminology and NADDI Drug Diversion. She also earned certifications from Reid Investigation and Interrogation and CLEAR National Investigator – advanced programs.

Graham started her career as a Litigation Liability Analyst and served in various roles such as Investigator for the SC LLR Office – Investigations and Enforcement. Her time as a state investigator at LLR, Labor Board, gave me a working knowledge of many of the challenges faced by small businesses in SC, with at least half of the cases involved settling disputes between small business owners and their employees.

In 1997, she and her husband formed a small business which provided consultant services to the food manufacturing industry. As the market changed, they offered financial consulting services to dental practices.

“Lorie’s vast business experience and community contacts will benefit the small business owners she will be consulting with,” said Paul Featheringill, USC SBDC Regional Director. “Her entrepreneurial and consulting experience will contribute to our organization tremendously.”

In 2022, the SC SBDC helped over 4,693 entrepreneurs create and retain more than 2,455 jobs; start 206 new business ventures; create $128.7 million in capital formation; and secure more than $60.9 million in government contracts.

For more information about starting a small business or expanding an existing business, contact the Newberry SBDC at lorieg@mailbox.sc.edu or (803) 768-5550.