WHITMIRE — Whitmire start their 2023 volleyball season with two huge wins over Newberry High School. The Bulldogs had to hit the road in the second regular season match-up on Aug.29 to face the Wolverines, who came out victorious 3-2.

The Wolverines were able to take the first set but lost momentum. The Bulldogs won sets two and three to regain the momentum. They were seemingly in control for much of the match until the Wolverines were able to settle down and win a hard fought fourth set.

The Wolverines pushed the match to a fifth set and didn’t let their hard work go to waste. The young squad were able to complete their comeback with a win in the final set and move their record to 2-0 on the season. Raylin Vicars finished the game with 13 aces and six blocks for the Wolverines, including nine in the fifth set.

Bonnie Evans stuffed the stat sheet with four aces, three kills and four blocks. Cierra Jones led the way on defense for the Wolverines with five blocks and she added seven kills. Much like the first match, it was a total team effort to sweep the Bulldogs in the regular season.

The Wolverines will hit the road to face Calhoun Falls on Aug.31 and then will return home to face McCormick on Sept.5. Both matches are set to start at 5:30 p.m.

As for the Bulldogs, they fall to 1-3 on the season and will hit the road for the their next two matches against Clinton (Aug.31) and Fairfield Central (Sept.6).

