NEWBERRY — Newberry County Coroner, Laura Kneece, identifies 17 years of age Chapin High School student as Fabian Douglas “Trey” Ruff III of Little Mountain, South Carolina. Mr. Ruff was pronounced at his home the morning of Tuesday, August 22, at approximately 9:00 a.m.

This incident remains under investigation by Newberry County Coroner’s Office, Newberry County Sheriff’s Office and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Child Fatality Unit.