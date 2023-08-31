COLUMBIA — Classes on Kayaking, Fishing, Backpacking and more are on the agenda for the South Carolina Wildlife Federation’s Palmetto Outdoor Women’s Retreat (POWR) this fall. This event is part of a series which introduces women to the outdoors in a laid-back and relaxed environment with knowledgeable instructors, and then following up with avenues to engage women even more after their initial experience.

The fall POWR event, POWR Up, is scheduled for October 13-14 in Santee, S.C. For this overnight event, participants will be able to select three classes lasting three hours each for an in-depth experience in: Kayaking, scouting and hunting S.C. wildlife, birding a national wildlife refuge, kayak fishing, pine needle basketry, bass fishing, backpacking trail ready and more. Registration includes instruction, lunch on Saturday and a T-shirt. Lodging and other meals are on-your-own.

In addition to this overnight event, there are other POWR opportunities throughout the year. The POWR series is an effort to make introductory outdoor experiences for women become lifelong activities. Women can take introductory courses (1.5 hours) with POWR in the upstate next spring, and there are several POWR+ opportunities to take a 6-hour class with in-depth information on a single topic. Upcoming POWR+ events include Sporting Clays and Inshore Fishing in the Lowcountry, and a Dove Shoot in the Upstate.

Through our POWR series, these pathways will weave together to create a social structure which will help to retain newcomers to the outdoors and inspire conservation of the amazing natural resources we have in South Carolina.

For more information about all these programs, and to register for the October POWR event in Santee, visit: https://www.scwf.org/palmetto-outdoors-women