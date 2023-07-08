NEWBERRY — After completing a nationwide search for the next leader of the Newberry College softball program, the Wolves found their leader was already part of their pack as Mitch Smith has been elevated to head coach. Smith has spent the past three seasons as associate head coach after joining the Wolves as an assistant coach in 2013.

“I am thrilled to be the next head coach at Newberry College,” said Smith. “I am very proud and excited to continue to grow the program that I have had the privilege to call home for 10 years now. I would like to thank our Athletic Director Sean Johnson, our Senior Associate Athletic Director Wayne Alexander and the search committee for believing in me and giving me this opportunity.”

The 2023 season saw the Wolves capture 33 wins, the most since 2017 and just one win off the program record set in 2007. Smith helped the Wolves to a bid in the South Atlantic Conference tournament and assisted in four-student athletes garnering All-Conference accolades. Molly Mattas also picked-up All-Region honors while five members of the team earned College Sports Communicators Academic All-District honors. Overall, Smith has helped the program to garner 33 All-Conference awards during this time with the Scarlet and the Gray.

“Coach Smith and is one of the most respected softball coaches in our region has been an integral part of the success of our program over the past 10 years,” said Johnson. “His previous head coaching experience and his commitment to developing student-athletes make him the perfect choice to lead our program.”

During his tenure at Newberry, the Wolves made steady improvements, including recording a program-record 14 conference wins during the 2017 season. This has helped the Wolves to being consistent presence in the conference tournament and a constant threat in the regional polls.

“I’d like to thank all the candidates as well as the search committee for their work through this process,” said Alexander. “When the work was said and done, Mitch was the clear choice to lead the softball program into the future. His familiarity with the program and clear vision for the direction shot him to the top of the pile. I’ve enjoyed working with him in his previous role and look forward to continuing our working relationship as he transitions into his new role as head coach.”

Smith came to Newberry after serving as the head softball coach at Aiken Technical College from 2010-2013 following stints as the head coach at USC Salkehatchie and as an assistant at Louisburg College and USC Aiken.

At Aiken Tech, Smith led his squad to the 2012 Region X Conference Tournament championship in the teams’ first year of postseason eligibility. The 2012 Aiken Tech squad also made an appearance in the NJCAA National Tournament. In his time at Aiken Tech, Smith coached 12 all-region players, including the 2013 pitcher and player of the year.

Prior to joining Aiken Tech, Smith built the women’s softball program from the ground up at USC Salkehatchie. At USC Salkehatchie, Smith coached seven all-region selections. Smith served as the assistant coach at Louisburg College for a season before moving on to USC Salkehatchie.

“I would also like to say thank you to Jerry Snyder, former head coach at USC Aiken for taking a chance on a 20 year old,” said Smith. “Last, but not least, I would like to say a huge thank you to Coach Ciria Triplett. Without her guidance and leadership, none of the would have ever been possible.”

As a student at USC Aiken, Smith volunteered as a student assistant coach. A 2004 graduate of USC Aiken, Smith earned his degree in Communications.