Newberry College women’s tennis remains in NCAA Tournament contention

NEWBERRY — The Newberry College women’s tennis team continues to strengthen its postseason profile, earning the No. 7 ranking in this week’s NCAA Southeast Region poll and remaining firmly in contention for a berth in the 2026 NCAA Division II Women’s Tennis Championship.

Despite an early exit in the conference tournament, the Wolves enter the final week of NCAA selection consideration with a 15-5 overall record and a 15-5 mark in regional competition. Newberry’s consistent performance throughout the season has positioned the program for potential inclusion in the 48-team national championship field, which will be announced Monday, May 4 at 8:00 p.m.

The Wolves’ regional standing places them among the top programs in one of the nation’s most competitive regions, alongside Catawba, Columbus State, Flagler, North Georgia, Lenoir-Rhyne, Wingate, Young Harris, Anderson (S.C.), and Belmont Abbey.

This marks another strong postseason push for Newberry, which is seeking its third NCAA Tournament appearance in the last five seasons, following selections in 2022 and 2024.

With postseason opportunities still ahead, the Wolves remain focused on extending their season and continuing a year that has already featured one of the program’s strongest regional campaigns in recent history.